Michigan woman wins $2 million using store clerk's lucky pick

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan woman is now a millionaire after using a store clerk's lucky pick to decide which lottery ticket to buy.

A 30-year-old Delta County woman, who decided to remain anonymous, purchased her winning $2,000,000 Cash Multiplier instant ticket at North Bluff Grocery at 6287 State Highway M35 in Gladstone.

"I don't buy instant tickets often, but I play the Daily Spin to Win game every day in hopes of winning the monthly $5,000 giveaway," the player said. "I won a $20 coupon playing Daily Spin to Win, so I took it to the store and asked the clerk which ticket I should buy. She suggested the new $2,000,000 Cash Multiplier game, so that's what I purchased."

"I scratched the ticket when I got home and had a hard time believing it was real when I saw I won $2 million," said the lucky player. "I called my dad, and he told me to take it to the retailer to double-check it. When the retailer confirmed it was a winning ticket, I called my dad screaming as soon as I got in my car!"

The player recently claimed her prize as a one-time payment of about $1.3.

She plans to pay her bills and then invest with her winnings.

Tickets for the $2,000,000 Cash Multiplier game are $20, and each ticket gives players the chance to win prizes that range from $20 up to $2 million.