Michigan woman wins $100K, 3 months use of 2024 Trax in Chevrolet contest

(CBS DETROIT) - An environmentalist working to protect the Great Lakes won $100,000 and three months of free use of the 2024 Chevy Trax in order to carry out her passion project.

View of Meag Schwartz speaking at a Great Lakes cleanup event. Chevrolet

Meag Schwarts was named the winner of the Chevrolet 'Lead Dream Chaser' contest and will use the prize money and the three-month lease to pursue her goal of cleaning and protecting the Great Lakes.

Schwarts, known as "The Great Lakes Litter Lady," has the dream of growing her project "Great Lakes Great Responsibility," her marine debris removal project.

"This is a dream come true," said Schwartz. "The funds and Chevy Trax will go a long way in helping us achieve our goal of protecting and enjoying the Great Lakes. Thanks to Chevrolet for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I encourage everyone to follow @greatlakeslove to see the dream unfold in real time."

She was chosen as the contest winner after a panel of judges reviewed hundreds of video submissions. According to Chevrolet, she will use social media accounts to share with others, so they can learn more about her project and see the beauty of the Great Lakes.

"We are inspired by the many entries we received and are excited to follow Schwartz in her journey as the 'Lead Dream Chaser,' said Steve Majoros, chief marketing officer, Chevrolet. "The all-new Chevy Trax has everything you need to pursue your passion in style, so we encourage every dreamer to check it out."

The 2024 Trax arrives this spring and is a "small SUV offering the practicality of a company car and the utility of an SUV," according to Chevrolet.

For more information on the contest, judging criteria and to learn more about the other finalists, visit here.