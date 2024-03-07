Watch CBS News
Michigan woman who stole truck, gun from Alpena County home found at Metro Detroit motel

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 25-year-old woman who stole a truck and gun from an Alpena home was charged after authorities found her at a motel in Metro Detroit. 

Olivia Elizabeth McKinnon, of Alpena, was arraigned on one count of unauthorized driving away of a motor vehicle, one count of larceny of a firearm, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of felony firearm. 

At 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, a trooper was called for a report of a stolen vehicle and gun from their home on Kleve Road in Ossineke. 

The victim told the trooper that McKinnon, who had been renting a room from him over the last few weeks, had stolen his 2014 Ram truck and his 9mm handgun.

Home security footage showed McKinnon leaving in the victim's truck. 

According to a release from Michigan State Police, detectives used advanced surveillance techniques to find McKinnon. 

Authorities found the stolen truck in the parking lot of a motel located on Dix Highway in Lincoln Park. 

When authorities knocked on the room door, McKinnon answered.

A search warrant was executed, and detectives found the stolen gun and prescription pills in the motel room. 

McKinnon was arrested, lodged at a local jail and then taken to the Alpena County Jail.

She was given a $35,000 cash surety bond. Her next court date is scheduled for March 12.

