Michigan woman suspected in vehicle thefts at Walmart, Menards killed after police chase ends in crash

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

IONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a woman accused of being part of a group stealing cars from a Walmart and Menards in Ionia has died after a police chase through multiple counties ended in a crash.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office, five people from the Lansing area went to the Walmart store and stole a vehicle on Feb. 11. The suspects then went to the Menards store, where they allegedly stole a second vehicle.

An alert was sent to surrounding counties about the incident, and Clinton County deputies advised that they located the vehicles and were involved in a chase. The pursuit continued through Clinton and Eaton counties and then back to Ionia County, where one of the vehicles eventually stopped. The other vehicle continued on Sunfield Highway near Bippley Road when it lost control and struck a tree.

A woman in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupants were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspects may have stolen a vehicle from another jurisdiction before they went to the stores in Ionia; however, that is currently unreported.

An investigation is ongoing.

