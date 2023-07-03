Michigan woman sentenced for threat against Gov. Whitmer

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan was sentenced to 20 days in jail for threatening Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney Dana Nessel announced.

Tabitha Davis, 33, of Marshall, pleaded guilty to malicious use of telecommunications services.

Officials say Davis sent a message to Whitmer's constituent services website, threatening the governor. She admitted to the threat, claiming protected speech, according to a press release.

Davis is ordered to complete recommended mental health treatment and complete a substance abuse evaluation.

"Threatening public officials with violence for doing their jobs cannot stand," Nessel said in a statement. "This conduct constitutes terrorism and my Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit is uniquely qualified to prosecute these crimes and hold accountable those who commit them."