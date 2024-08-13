Michigan woman pleads guilty in arrest warrant scam after accomplice unknowingly texts federal agent

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson targeted in swatting attack and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan woman has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud after a co-conspirator unintentionally set up an exchange of fake documents with a federal agent to obtain $60,000, officials said.

Kari Melissa Morales, 51, of Milford, was charged in May for her role in this scam and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Court documents show that Morales admitted to working with at least one other person to try to scam a Grand Rapids resident out of $60,000 using fake documents, including an "FBI WARRANT OF ARREST" and "IRS RECEIPT." These documents had been printed out to give to the victim.

Morales also admitted to traveling to Grand Rapids in April to partake in the exchange, knowing she was assisting in committing fraud.

She was told she could keep $2,500 of the victim's money for her role in the scheme, according to court documents.

They didn't realize they were communicating with a federal agent because their intended victim's phone number was reassigned to a law enforcement cellphone. So, the victim they targeted didn't lose any money.

"Everyone with a cell phone must be vigilant to avoid schemes to defraud that target victims through text messages," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. "Make no mistake: The federal government does not send text messages asking for money, advising you to move money to another account, requesting that you convert cash to cryptocurrency, or proposing an exchange of money for a "get out of jail free" letter."

The United States Postal Inspection Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Michigan State Police are handling the investigation.