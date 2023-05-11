Michigan woman injured after being cut by blade on park slide

MARLETTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 27-year-old woman was cut by a blade that was placed on a park slide in Sanilac County.

The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at a city park in Marlette.

Police say the woman was at the city park looking for a lost cell phone, and as she was looking for it, she went down one of the slides and cut her leg.

The woman told police she went back up the slide and found a carpenter blade wedged into the seam. She then removed the blade and checked the park for additional blades.

She then left the park, contacted the police and received medical attention.

According to Marlette police, the blade is being sent to the Michigan State Police Crime Lab for analysis and forensic evidence.

Marlette schools were made aware of the situation and checked the playground equipment.

The investigation is ongoing.