Michigan woman charged with murder in crash that killed 69-year-old man

(CBS DETROIT) — A Harrison Township woman is facing second-degree murder charges in connection to a deadly crash that killed a 69-year-old man.

Warren police responded on Dec. 21, 2024, to a crash involving a Ford Escape and a Chevrolet Silverado at Mound and Chicago roads. Officers saw a woman, later identified as 27-year-old Diamond Glenn, on a sidewalk near the crash. Witnesses told police that Glenn was the driver of the Escape and was allegedly drunk.

The driver of the Silverado, 69-year-old Christopher Andelean, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Glenn was arraigned Thursday on charges of second-degree murder and attempted failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault, resulting in death.

Glenn was previously charged with assaulting a police officer following the crash. When an officer approached Glenn to see if she required any medical attention, she allegedly bit and resisted the officer. She was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment.

"After a thorough investigation by the Warren Police Department, we have determined that second-degree murder is the appropriate charge in this case. Our hearts go out to the family of the victim during this incredibly difficult time, and we are committed to ensuring that justice is served for their loss," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

A judge amended Glenn's bond from $100,000 to $500,000. If she posts bond, Glenn is required to wear a GPS tether.

Glenn is back in court on Jan. 23 for a probable cause hearing.