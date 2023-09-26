Michigan woman accused of killing, dismembering boyfriend in 2018 added to 15 Most Wanted list

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan woman accused of killing and dismembering her boyfriend in 2018 has been added to the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force in Eastern Michigan is seeking assistance from the public as they search for Tamera Renee Williams, 44, of Detroit.

Williams is accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend, David Carter, 39, in Melvindale in September 2018.

On Dec. 20, 2018, a felony warrant was issued against William for first-degree homicide, disinterring a dead body and tampering with evidence in the murder of Carter.

In addition, officials say Williams allegedly disposed of parts of Carter's dismembered body along I-75 near Hancock, Ohio.

Authorities believe she left Michigan in October 2018 and say she hasn't been seen or heard from since being identified as a person of interest in the case.

The U.S. Marshals Service elevated the case in 2021 and offered a $10,000 reward.

The case has been elevated again, and as of Sept. 26, 2023, Williams is at the top of the 15 Most Wanted Fugitives list, and a $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

"Tamera Williams stands accused of a heinous, brutal crime," said U.S. Marshals Director Ronald L. Davis. "Her apprehension is our highest priority, and the family of David Carter deserves justice. I strongly encourage anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to do the right thing and contact us so we can get her into custody as quickly and as safely as possible."

Officials say Williams is a trained phlebotomist and might be working in medical clinics. She has also worked as a travel agent and has connections across the country. In addition, the U.S. Marshals Service says she has been closely involved with the Order of the Eastern Star.

She is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 190 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, and she has tattoos of roses on her upper left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals 24-hour tip line at 1-877-WANTED2 or give information through the USMS Tips App.