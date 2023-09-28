Michigan woman accused of identity theft, posing as a nurse faces up to 20 years in prison

(CBS DETROIT) - A Western Michigan woman is facing up to 20 years in prison in connection to a "nurse imposter" case where she is accused of using a real nurse's identity to obtain jobs as a registered nurse, officials said.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Leticia Gallarzo, 48, of Allegan County, with wire fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft, two counts of making false statements in medical records affecting healthcare benefit programs and production of a false identification document.

According to the indictment, Gallarzo allegedly used the Michigan licensing number and the name of a licensed nurse to get jobs as a registered nurse at two different locations.

The two places where she gained employment include a nursing home and a hospice facility.

Gallarzo presented a fake Michigan nursing license to get hired.

According to the U.S. attorney's office, the hospice facility discovered Gallarzo was a fake nurse after her fingerprints matched fingerprints on her record, connected to previous states and federal convictions for practicing nursing without a valid license in 2015 and 2016 in Texas.

She was arrested by Michigan State Police shortly after the hospice facility made the discovery.

Gallarzo did not have a valid nursing license and had said she had a master's degree in nursing from George Washington University and a bachelor's degree in nursing from Davenport University, even though she didn't have a degree in nursing at all.

As alleged in this case, the defendant recklessly and willingly put the lives of innocent patients at risk," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. "The FBI remains committed to ensuring identity theft cases like this one are thoroughly investigated. I would like to extend a special thank you to the Michigan State Police for their outstanding work and support throughout this case."

If Gallarzo is convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and two years mandatory imprisonment for aggravated identity theft, to be served consecutively.