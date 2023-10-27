Watch CBS News
Michigan woman, 67, and man, 54, arrested after meth, fentanyl seized in drug bust

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

PORT HURON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man and woman in Michigan are in custody after authorities discovered a dealer amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine were found at a residence in Port Huron, officials announced. 

Shaun Snyder, 54, (left) and Terry Hansen, 67, (right) were charged after authorities seized fentanyl and methamphetamine during a search warrant at a Port Huron residence. St. Clair County Sheriff's Office

Terry Hansen, 67, and Shaun Snyder, 54, both of Port Huron, were arrested at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, after the St. Clair County Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant and a residence on Oak St. in Port Huron. 

Authorities found the fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with scales, packaging materials and brass knuckles, at the residence.

Snyder and Hansen were each charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of a dangerous weapon and maintaining a drug house. In addition, Snyder was charged as a habitual offender. 

He was given a $10,000 bond, and Hansen was given a $5,000/10% bond. 

First published on October 27, 2023 / 10:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

