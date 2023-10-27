Michigan woman, 67, and man, 54, arrested after meth, fentanyl seized in drug bust
PORT HURON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man and woman in Michigan are in custody after authorities discovered a dealer amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine were found at a residence in Port Huron, officials announced.
Terry Hansen, 67, and Shaun Snyder, 54, both of Port Huron, were arrested at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, after the St. Clair County Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant and a residence on Oak St. in Port Huron.
Authorities found the fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with scales, packaging materials and brass knuckles, at the residence.
Snyder and Hansen were each charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of a dangerous weapon and maintaining a drug house. In addition, Snyder was charged as a habitual offender.
He was given a $10,000 bond, and Hansen was given a $5,000/10% bond.
