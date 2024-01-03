Michigan vs. Washington: How to watch 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship at Emagine theaters

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 3, 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for a way to watch the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Emagine Entertainment has got you covered.

Emagine is showing the big game live on the big screen! Select theaters will show No. 1 Michigan take on No. 2 Washington at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8.

Tickets are $20 per person.

The theaters showing the game include the following Michigan locations: Emagine Canton, Emagine Macomb, Emagine Novi, Emagine Palladium, Emagine Rochester Hills, Emagine Royal Oak, Quality 10 Powered by Emagine, Emagine Saline and Emagine Woodhaven.

In addition, it will be shown at Emagine Noblesville and Emagine Portage in Indiana.

For more information, visit here.