Watch CBS News
Syndicated CBSNDetroit

Michigan vs. Michigan State football matchup set for primetime

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Man charged in fatal Michigan home invasion after posing as DTE worker and more top stories
Man charged in fatal Michigan home invasion after posing as DTE worker and more top stories 03:57

(CBS DETROIT) - The Paul Bunyan Trophy will be contested under the lights, as Michigan will host Michigan State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor next weekend, the schools revealed Monday. 

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. 

The Wolverines have won back-to-back meetings in the series, which dates back to 1898, and lead the all-time head-to-head record at 73-38-5.

Both teams are coming off bye weeks this week, with No. 24 Michigan (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) taking on No. 22 Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) on the road at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Detroit and Paramount+, while MSU (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) looks to snap a three-game skid when it hosts Iowa (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on homecoming in East Lansing. Kickoff at Spartan Stadium is 7:30 p.m. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.