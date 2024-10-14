Michigan vs. Michigan State football matchup set for primetime

Man charged in fatal Michigan home invasion after posing as DTE worker and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Paul Bunyan Trophy will be contested under the lights, as Michigan will host Michigan State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor next weekend, the schools revealed Monday.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

The Wolverines have won back-to-back meetings in the series, which dates back to 1898, and lead the all-time head-to-head record at 73-38-5.

Both teams are coming off bye weeks this week, with No. 24 Michigan (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) taking on No. 22 Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) on the road at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Detroit and Paramount+, while MSU (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) looks to snap a three-game skid when it hosts Iowa (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on homecoming in East Lansing. Kickoff at Spartan Stadium is 7:30 p.m.