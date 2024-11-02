Michigan voters flock to the poles for final weekend of early voting

(CBS DETROIT) — It's the last weekend to vote early in-person for the general election.

As of Saturday afternoon, more than 879,000 voters in Michigan had cast their ballots in-person, according to the state's voting dashboard.

There's been a steady long line of early voters at the Troy Community Center since early in-person voting began.

"It's been busier than we expected it to be, which is great. We've averaged about 1,000 voters per day," Aileen Dickson, Troy city clerk, said.

Many are opting to vote early to avoid the long lines on election day.

"Both sides are very motivated this year so I figured the lines on election day may be a little longer, so I just wanted to get out ahead of time and get my vote in," Kyle Thelen, an early voter, said.

Others were in the right place at the right time.

"I was here for exercise class, but I wanted to take advantage of voting early to avoid the potential long lines on Tuesday," Nancy Shimel, of Troy, said.

Wait times ranged from 45 minutes to two hours.

"We came on Monday, we came yesterday, and the lines were super long so we figured we'd just come today when we have the time to spend," Susan Thelen said.

Clerks say if you're goal is to vote in-person, come ready to wait.

"Make a plan, come prepared for a line if there is one. Bring your book or your coffee or whatever," Dickson said.

Early voters say having their voice heard is important.

"There are so many issues that affect women in particular and their right to have control over their own bodies and that is something that is very important to me," Thelen said.

Spending the weekend in line to cast a ballot was worth it for these voters.

"I think it's important to contribute to what's happening in our government. You have a say and if you don't put your say out there someone is going to decide for you," Danielle Kassab, an early voter, said.

Sunday is the final day to vote early in-person in Michigan.