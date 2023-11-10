Michigan veterans receive "keys" to a brighter future

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Once a year, Progressive Insurance honors our veterans by helping them access reliable transportation.

It's part of the company's "Keys to Progress" program.

"Every year it gets better and better knowing that we are positively impacting so many families and their lives are changing for the better," said Samay Rehfeldt, Claim Supervisor at Progressive Insurance Michigan.

For 11 years, Progressive Insurance has changed the lives of veterans and their families with its program "Keys to Progress."

Pictured is Luisa Donaldson, a Navy veteran, who was one of the recipients in Michigan for "Keys to Progress." Nick Haller

"This event is a celebration to be able to give back to the veterans who have been able to serve our country," Rehfeldt stated.

Rehfeldt says charities nominate applicants, and then once a year, typically the week of Veterans Day, multiple veterans are selected nationwide to receive a new, free vehicle.

Since the program started, Rehfeldt says Progressive Insurance has given away 1,000 vehicles as of this year.

Here in Michigan, only two veterans were chosen this year. Chris Macomb, a Marine, and Luisa Donaldson, a Navy veteran.

"It was their stories. Luisa was a single mom of four that really needed transportation. She was trying to better herself with college and a full-time job, and she just needed a hand. And with Chris, it was he had a service dog that he couldn't take with him because he didn't have a vehicle big enough to take his family and his service dog. And so, we knew that we could absolutely help these families," said Rehfeldt.

For Luisa, this car is more than just a miracle. It's keys to a brighter future.

"This just doesn't happen every day, and it did, and now look at us…I have a car; it's paid for," she said. "I'm waiting for them to open up those doors so I can get out of here (laughs)."

Pictured is Chris Macomb, a Marine, who was one of the recipients in Michigan for "Keys to Progress." Nick Haller

It's freedom on four wheels.

"This is our way to be able to give back to those veterans to say thank you," said Rehfeldt.

In addition to a new vehicle, Progressive Insurance also collects monetary donations for the recipients.

This year, the company fundraised more than $33,000, which will be split between 82 recipients nationwide.