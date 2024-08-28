Michigan to lift some traffic restrictions to ease Labor Day weekend travel

Storms cause damage in Michigan, former employee sues Detroit Marriott and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Transportation announced that more than half of the traffic restrictions currently in place will be removed to ease traffic delays for people traveling over Labor Day weekend.

From 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, crews will have lane restrictions for 96 out of the 161 projects removed.

While 60% of the road and bridge projects will have lane restrictions lifted, drivers should know that some equipment and traffic configurations will stay as is, including temporary shift and shoulder closures.

In addition, officials are reminding travelers that the Mackinac Bridge is closed to public traffic from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Labor Day for the Annual Bridge Walk.

Drivers can expect the following during the walk:

Southbound I-75 and US-2 traffic will be stopped at Exit 344 on the north side of the bridge

Northbound I-75 traffic will be stopped at Exit 337 on the south end

"Labor Day weekend is reminder that it's time to soak up the last few weeks of our Pure Michigan summer sunshine," said Whitmer. "During this busy travel week, we're moving construction barrels and lifting traffic restrictions wherever we can so you can get where you need to go safely and smoothly. But next Tuesday, you better believe that we will be right back to fixing the damn roads. Since I took office, Michigan has fixed nearly 23,000 lane miles of road and 1,600 bridges, supporting more than 100,000 jobs. Drive safe!"