Michigan teen suspected of drunk driving found at gas station with tree stuck in pickup truck

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan teen is facing an operating while intoxicated charge after he was found in his vehicle unresponsive, with a tree embedded in his pickup truck early Monday, officials said. 

A Michigan teen suspected of drunk driving was found at a gas station with a tree embedded in his truck following a single-vehicle crash in Wheatfield Township. Ingham County Sheriff's Office

At about 6:15 a.m. on April 29, Ingham County deputies were called to Williamston Road and I-96 in Wheatfield Township after receiving a report of a single-vehicle crash. 

A person noticed the damaged truck was parked at a gas station with a tree stuck on the side near its bumper. 

The sheriff's office says the driver, identified as an 18-year-old Springport man, was inside the vehicle and unresponsive. 

Deputies were able to wake up the driver. They determined that the driver had hit a tree near the exit sometime after midnight. 

The 18-year-old was still intoxicated and taken to a local hospital. 

The sheriff's office says they are seeking charges for operating while intoxicated. 

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics and entertainment.

First published on April 30, 2024 / 7:47 AM EDT

