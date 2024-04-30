Michigan teen suspected of drunk driving found at gas station with tree stuck in pickup truck

Michigan State Police crack down on distracted driving, NFL Draft impact and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan teen is facing an operating while intoxicated charge after he was found in his vehicle unresponsive, with a tree embedded in his pickup truck early Monday, officials said.

A Michigan teen suspected of drunk driving was found at a gas station with a tree embedded in his truck following a single-vehicle crash in Wheatfield Township. Ingham County Sheriff's Office

At about 6:15 a.m. on April 29, Ingham County deputies were called to Williamston Road and I-96 in Wheatfield Township after receiving a report of a single-vehicle crash.

A person noticed the damaged truck was parked at a gas station with a tree stuck on the side near its bumper.

The sheriff's office says the driver, identified as an 18-year-old Springport man, was inside the vehicle and unresponsive.

Deputies were able to wake up the driver. They determined that the driver had hit a tree near the exit sometime after midnight.

The 18-year-old was still intoxicated and taken to a local hospital.

The sheriff's office says they are seeking charges for operating while intoxicated.