Michigan teen charged for allegedly murdering man he met on dating app, officials say

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit teen is being charged as an adult in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 64-year-old man, officials said.

Officials said that 17-year-old Ahmed Al-Alikhan, of Detroit, allegedly targeted the victim on a dating app because he was a member of the LGBTQ community.

The body of Howard Brisendine was discovered in the living room of his home on Minock Street in Detroit on Sept. 24. Authorities discovered the victim had been stabbed multiple times and that his car was gone.

Prosecutors are revealing few other details in the case, except to say that Al-Alikhan was arrested in Dearborn on Oct. 1 and was turned over to Detroit police.

"It is hard to fathom a more planned series of events in this case," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "Unfortunately, the set of alleged facts are far too common in the LGBTQ community. We will bring justice to Mr. Brisendine. The defendant is 17 years, and 11 months old - mere weeks away from being an adult offender under the law. As a result of that and the heinous nature of this crime, we will seek to try him as an adult."

Al-Alikhan is behind bars after his arraignment on charges of first-degree murder and car theft.

The case is being investigated and prosecuted with the help of the Fair Michigan Justice Project, a Michigan non-profit group that advocates on behalf of the LGBTQ community.

"This case highlights the very real threats of deadly violence that LGTBQ individuals face every day," said FMJP President Alanna Maguire. "We encourage everyone to maintain vigilance, and follow recommended safety tips, particularly when using dating apps. Always meet a potential date in public, use your own vehicle or make use of a ride-sharing app."

Maguire also advises dating app users to tell a friend or loved one that you are planning to meet a date and share that person's name and contact information.

"Make sure to save contact details in screenshots to capture the person's name and chat details, should you ever find yourself a victim of a crime," Maguire said.

Al-Alikhan's probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 15 and his preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 22, however that date is subject to change, according to the prosecutor's office.