Michigan teen killed after pulling out in front of tow truck

(CBS DETROIT) - A teen girl was killed in a crash after pulling out in front of a tow truck in Ionia County.

The incident happened at about 4:11 p.m. at the intersection of Jackson and W. Goodemoot roads.

Deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a crash involving a car and a tow truck.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a female teenage girl was turning onto Jackson Road from Goodemoot Road and pulled out in front of a tow truck, causing the two vehicles to crash.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the girl was not wearing her seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tow truck driver was not injured.

Saranac Fire, Clarksville Fire, Life EMS, Reed & Hoppes and the Ionia County Road Department assisted the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.