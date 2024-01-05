Michigan teen battling rare illness embraced by University of Michigan football team

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan teen battling a rare illness has been to every Michigan football home game over the past two years thanks to a program called "Team Impact."

"It's just so surreal to think that I would be able to meet the guys and talk with them. It's incredible," said 17-year-old Noah Wells.

Last year, Noah signed a letter of intent to join the Michigan Wolverines football team. He's been at every home game since and has even had players over his home to visit.

Noah and his family even traveled to the Rose Bowl on New Year's Eve to watch Michigan beat Alabama.

"It's pretty crazy that they would let me come along," Noah said.

The Wolverines are allowing Noah and family to come along for the College Football Playoff National Championship to watch them battle the Washington Huskies for the title.

The truth is Noah has been fighting his own battle.

"Noah has a rare genetic disorder called Jeune syndrome. His chest cavity is a little small for his body, and what they've done is expanded his rib cage, giving him more room to breathe. This has required well over 66 surgeries in his lifetime and dozens and dozens of hospitalizations for colds and flus. His lung capacity is just not quite the same as a normal 17-year-old. Team Impact is just an outstanding program," Noah's father, Josh Wells, said.

Team Impact is an organization that matches kids or teens with serious illnesses to college athletic teams.

Noah said the last two years have been a dream come true, and in dealing with his illness, he sounds a lot like an experienced head coach giving his players some great advice.

"Got to keep moving forward and forget about the past," Noah said.

And finally, his predictions for Monday's game:

"Michigan a lot, Washington a little," Noah predicts.

Noah and his family are leaving on Saturday to attend the game in Houston on Monday night.