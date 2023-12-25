Michigan teacher was set to graduate magna cum laude and give birth 3 days later. Her baby had other plans

(CNN) — As expectant mothers often realize, newborn babies don't always arrive on schedule.

That was the case for recent Ferris State University graduate Grace Szymchack, 24, who was pregnant with a baby girl scheduled to be delivered via C-section on Dec. 18.

Szymchack intended to graduate from the university on Dec. 15 with her bachelor's degree in early childhood education.

Little did she know that she'd have her new baby in tow as she walked the stage at her commencement ceremony.

"Annabelle decided to come early on Dec. 6," Szymchack said, according to a news release from the university. "But I'd worked hard for this degree, and I was determined to walk with the rest of my class … so I just brought her to graduation with me."

Only around 5% of women tend to give birth on their due dates, research shows.

Szymchack graduated along with more than 400 other students with her 10-day-old daughter cradled in her arms and tucked into her graduation gown.

Her little one appeared calm and cozy as Szymchack received her degree with a smile, a livestreamed video of the ceremony showed.

Annabelle is Szymchack's second child: She and husband, Caleb, welcomed Isabelle in 2022.

The teacher from Traverse City, Michigan, earned the distinction of magna cum laude after juggling her studies, her work as an educator, motherhood, and marriage.

Szymchack, who has an associate degree in early childhood development at Northwestern Michigan College, says she always planned on teaching.

She currently teaches full-time at a public preschool for 3-year-olds, according to the release.

"I love working with the littles the best," Szymchack said. "I feel like I can really make an impact there."