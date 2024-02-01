Could the tax you pay at the pump be replaced? Michigan survey seeks community input

(CBS DETROIT) - Each time you go pump up at the station, you pay a gas tax. But as the world continues to evolve, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is looking at new ways to ensure everyone's paying their fair share. That's why they want the communities' help.

"More people are buying alternate fuel vehicles so the gas tax is becoming less effective in generating enough money for transportation," said Jean Ruestman with MDOT's Office of Passenger Transportation,

A new MDOT survey wants Michigan drivers to take on changing the gas tax. Right now, the state charges 30 cents on the gallon for gas.

The agency says a typical driver pays about $400 a year in gas tax. It helps with things like transit, public roads, and bridges.

"This survey won't lead to policy decisions..this is strictly to gather information," Ruestman said.

The main thing the survey covers is whether a road usage charge is the way to go. Instead of paying at the pump, you'd pay a fee dependent on how much you drive.

As electric vehicles continue to become popular, other states like Utah and Washington have already adopted the method. That doesn't mean everyone agrees.

"We bought the car, we paid tax ... we're paying electricity at home or charging station. I don't think it's fair they start charging people on the number of miles they drive," said EV driver Jubel Ahmed.

Ahmed said he drives roughly 30,000 miles a year.

Drivers' level of comfort on whether a government entity can access the data is also a question in the survey. MDOT hopes it can get 20,000 surveys by March.

"I wouldn't care for a device inside my car or anything ... Write it down at the end of the year and submit it," said Troy Lofton.

Ways to track the data could be from self-inspection, a smartphone app, or a device integrated within your vehicle. As the data from the survey is taken in, more in-depth research will be conducted.

"We aren't trying to double tax you for the same thing. Our hope is that we collect these fees in a way in an equable manner," Ruestman said.

For anything to change about the gas tax, legislative action would need to happen beforehand.

Those who complete the survey will receive a $10 gift card.

For more information, click here