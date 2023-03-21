Michigan student wins $250K for research on RNA that could help diagnose, treat diseases

(CBS DETROIT) - A Saline High School student won the top prize in the nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for his research on RNA molecules.

Neel Moudgal, 17, of Saline, won the top prize for the 2023 Regeneron Science Talent Search. Society for Science

Neel Moudgal, 17, is a high school senior who won the $250,000 prize in the national 2023 Regeneron Science Talent Search.

He created a computer model that can reliably predict the structure of RNA molecules using easily accessible data and believes it will make diagnosing and treating diseases easier. For an overview of his project, visit here.

"This is a phenomenal academic achievement for Neel and is indicative of some of the great student talent we have in Michigan's public schools," State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said. "Neel sets a wonderful example for students to reach higher and challenge themselves to excellence. We are proud of Neel and his accomplishment."

Millions of people have received mRNA vaccines to protect against COVID-19, and researchers hope to use vaccines like this to treat cancer.

The competition celebrates young individuals researching various topics, including cancer, climate change and the space race.

In its 82nd year, 1,900 entered the competition, and Moudgal said he was surprised when he learned he had won the top prize.

"It was surreal," he said. "I didn't expect my name to be called. There were 40 finalists, and I got to know them. Everything was impressive. Everyone did an amazing job."

For more information on the competition and the finalists, visit here.