Michigan State faces UNC in second-round March Madness 2024 game tonight. Here's what to know.

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan State Spartans men's basketball team looks to advance to the Sweet 16 for a second straight year when it takes on North Carolina in the second round in the West region of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

The Spartans (20-14) are the No. 9 seed and will face the No. 1 seed Tar Heels (28-7) in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michigan State is making its 26th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, which is a Big Ten record and the third-longest in NCAA history.

The Spartans looked dominant in a first-round victory over Mississippi State on Thursday, winning 69-51, and giving coach Tom Izzo his 20th NCAA Tournament first-round win.

North Carolina recorded a 90-62 blowout win over No. 16 seed Wagner in the opening round Thursday for its ninth win in 10 games.

The Tar Heels have won six national championships (1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2017) and are considered one of the greatest college basketball programs of all time. Their six titles rank them only behind UCLA (11) and Kentucky (8).

The winner of Saturday's game will face either No. 4 seed Alabama or No. 12 seed Grand Canyon in the Sweet 16.

When is the Michigan State vs. UNC game?

Tip-off for Saturday's second-round game from Charlotte is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Michigan State vs. UNC March Madness game

You can watch Saturday's game at 5:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Where is the Michigan State vs. UNC game being played?

Saturday's game is being played at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

How far has Michigan State made it in March Madness?

Michigan State has twice won the national championship, winning its first title in 1979 under legendary coach Jud Heathcote and a Magic Johnson-led team. The Spartans won it all again in 2000, with Mateen Cleeves and Morris Peterson leading the way in a win over Florida.

The Spartans also finished as a national runner-up in 2009, when they lost to the Tar Heels in a championship game played at Ford Field in Detroit.

The Spartans have made 37 NCAA Tournament appearances and have the sixth-most Final Four appearances with 10 (1957, 1979, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2019). Michigan State has reached the Sweet 16 on 21 occasions, including last year's tournament.

Michigan State has posted a 73-35 record in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans have advanced past either the First Four or First Round each of the last three years and 10 out of the last 12 tournaments.

Is Michigan State or UNC predicted to win?

FanDuel Sportsbook projects North Carolina as a 4-point favorite. The over/under is set at 139.5.

This is the 17th all-time meeting between the two schools and the first since 2017. North Carolina leads the head-to-head matchup at 12-4. MSU won the last meeting, 63-45, in 2017.

Michigan State and UNC players to watch

North Carolina senior guard RJ Davis leads all scorers, averaging 21.4 points per game. Davis is one of four Tar Heels averaging double figures.

Michigan State senior guard Tyson Walker paces the Spartans, averaging 18.2 ppg. He's one of four Spartans in double figures.