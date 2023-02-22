Watch CBS News
Michigan State University warns of "Spartan Strong" product scams

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University warns people of scammers attempting to sell unlicensed Spartan Strong merchandise.

The university says it saw "an uptick" in scams after merchandise was created to support the Spartan Strong Fund, which provides resources to those critically impacted by the shooting. 

"Unscrupulous businesses and individuals have engaged in selling unlicensed apparel and other merchandise. The university cannot verify that proceeds from the sales of these unlicensed products will be donated to the Spartan Strong Fund," the university said in a statement.

The following vendors support the Spartan Strong Fund through royalties and proceeds from licensed merchandise, according to the university:

  •  Nudge Printing
  • Colosseum
  • Underground Printing
  • Blue 84
  • CDI Corp.
  • A. Dean Watkins
  • 4Imprint
  • Sewing Concepts
  • Zephyr
  • Gametime Sidekicks

Anyone who believes they have seen products that do not appear to be licensed can contact University Licensing Programs at licensing@union.msu.edu or call 517-355-3434.

On Sunday, interim President Teresa Woodruff says the Spartan Strong Fund raised more than $250,000.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 8:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

