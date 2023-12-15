Michigan State University reaches settlements with families of students slain in mass shooting

Michigan State University trustees have approved settlements with the families of three students slain during a mass shooting earlier this year on the school's campus.

Trustees voted unanimously Friday to approve separate claims with the families of Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner.

The school did not release the amounts of the settlements, but an attorney for Verner's family told reporters the family will receive $5 million from Michigan State.

"While no amount of compensation can ever replace the loss of a life, we do hope this brings some closure, support and relief to these impacted families," Trustee David Kelly said. "The university gives its deepest condolences to each of the three families, and we are committed to ensuring the memory of their child in not forgotten in the Spartan community."

Anderson, Verner and Fraser were fatally shot and five other students were wounded Feb. 13 when Anthony McRae opened fire at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union.

McRae had no connection to the victims or the university, investigators have said. He killed himself the night of the shootings after police confronted him. Investigators said in April they were unable to determine any conclusive motive for the campus shootings.

"This case was never about blaming Michigan State University for the tragic events of 2/13/23," family attorney David Femminineo said in a statement. "From the outset the discussions with MSU General Counsel Brian Quinn centered around how MSU can support the Verner family moving forward beyond 2/13/23. The Verner family did not seek to blame MSU for the death of their daughter. Instead, the Verner family has sought answers as to how this could be prevented in the future.

This case was also about promoting the legacy of Alex Verner.

Alex Verner was an exceptional daughter, sister, student, friend, leader, and athlete.

With this resolution, the Verner Family will be able to begin to heal and to promote the legacy of Alex so that Alex can act as an example for future students moving forward so they can attempt to mirror the example that Alex set in her short but impactful life. With this resolution, Michigan State University has afforded the Verner family the ability to not only increase Alex's scholarship fund but has also assured that her legacy will continue for years to come.

The Verner Family will make it their life's work to make sure that the legacy of Alex Verner will never be forgotten and that her legacy will act as a lightning rod for change to prevent this from ever happening again."

Kelly said Michigan State "remains committed to enhancing safety on campus and providing mental health support to our community as we continue to heal."