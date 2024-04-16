Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan State University police investigating sexual orientation-based hate crime allegations

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan House special elections, General Motors moving headquarters and more top stories
Michigan House special elections, General Motors moving headquarters and more top stories 04:01

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University police are investigating after receiving a report of a hate crime and assault that happened at the university's library Monday afternoon. 

The incident happened at 5:45 p.m. on April 15 at the MSU Library at 366 W. Circle Drive and was reported to police at 5:50 p.m.

Police say it was reported that a group of five suspects assaulted two victims based on "the perpetrator's sexual orientation bias."

Police released the following information about the suspects:

  • Suspect 1: Teen Black male, wearing khaki shorts, a Mountain Dew T-shirt and locs
  • Suspect 2: Teen Black male, wearing a white-hooded sweatshirt and black pants
  • Suspect 3: Teen Black male, wearing a white T-shirt, white shorts and locs
  • Suspect 4: Teen Black male, wearing red pants, black shirt and white sweatshirt
  • Suspect 5: Teen Black male, wearing a white T-shirt

The MSU community was notified of the incident via an alert sent at 9:04 p.m. 

No other information has been released at this time. 

Sara Powers
sarapowers-final-june2022-caf-4849.jpg

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics, entertainment and historical events for our "This Day in History" series.

First published on April 16, 2024 / 11:20 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.