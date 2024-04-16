Michigan State University police investigating sexual orientation-based hate crime allegations

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University police are investigating after receiving a report of a hate crime and assault that happened at the university's library Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at 5:45 p.m. on April 15 at the MSU Library at 366 W. Circle Drive and was reported to police at 5:50 p.m.

Police say it was reported that a group of five suspects assaulted two victims based on "the perpetrator's sexual orientation bias."

Police released the following information about the suspects:

Suspect 1: Teen Black male, wearing khaki shorts, a Mountain Dew T-shirt and locs

Suspect 2: Teen Black male, wearing a white-hooded sweatshirt and black pants

Suspect 3: Teen Black male, wearing a white T-shirt, white shorts and locs

Suspect 4: Teen Black male, wearing red pants, black shirt and white sweatshirt

Suspect 5: Teen Black male, wearing a white T-shirt

The MSU community was notified of the incident via an alert sent at 9:04 p.m.

No other information has been released at this time.