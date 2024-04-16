Michigan State University police investigating sexual orientation-based hate crime allegations
EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University police are investigating after receiving a report of a hate crime and assault that happened at the university's library Monday afternoon.
The incident happened at 5:45 p.m. on April 15 at the MSU Library at 366 W. Circle Drive and was reported to police at 5:50 p.m.
Police say it was reported that a group of five suspects assaulted two victims based on "the perpetrator's sexual orientation bias."
Police released the following information about the suspects:
- Suspect 1: Teen Black male, wearing khaki shorts, a Mountain Dew T-shirt and locs
- Suspect 2: Teen Black male, wearing a white-hooded sweatshirt and black pants
- Suspect 3: Teen Black male, wearing a white T-shirt, white shorts and locs
- Suspect 4: Teen Black male, wearing red pants, black shirt and white sweatshirt
- Suspect 5: Teen Black male, wearing a white T-shirt
The MSU community was notified of the incident via an alert sent at 9:04 p.m.
No other information has been released at this time.