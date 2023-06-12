Michigan State University plans test of new emergency alert system

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Sirens on emergency towers across Michigan State University's campus aren't the only way the MSU community will hear alerts. A new system is already in place, and in the coming weeks, officials will test it.

"In addition to getting the alert on your phone, if you're walking on campus outside, you would hear that alert as well," said Dana Whyte, Michigan State University Police and Public Safety communications manager and spokesperson. "It depends on the alert, specifically what is happening, what you would hear."

Whyte tells CBS News Detroit that the effort to revamp the emergency alert system on MSU's campus follows listening sessions with the community after February's mass shooting on campus.

"We heard a lot of response from our community that they wanted the alert system to be more redundant and have more ways to receive those alerts," she said. "So, in addition to the outdoor annunciations, we also added the feature to get those push notifications through the Safe MSU app. And then we also have the ability to send a desktop alert to anyone who is using an on-campus computer or off-campus and connected to the university's VPN."

The testing will ensure that sirens and announcements are clear and loud enough for people on campus to hear.

"We're planning a test by the end of June. We haven't set a date yet, but we'll be sure to announce that so our community knows that this isn't an actual emergency. It is just a test," Whyte said.

You can sign up for MSU alerts here.