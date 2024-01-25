MSU provides out-of-pocket expense reimbursements for mental heath services related to Feb. 13 deadly shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The "Spartan Strong Fund" has announced it will now provide reimbursement for mental health services received by Michigan State University students and faculty impacted by the deadly campus shooting last February.

The fund has allocated $500 million out of more than 2 million received from donors following the tragedy that left three students dead and five others hurt.

Those funds will provide reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses used to obtain mental health services like telehealth, in-patient hospitalization, and residential mental health treatment, according to a press release.

Applications are now open at MSU's website.

Requests will be accepted for three years, the press release states.