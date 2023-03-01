Michigan State University introduces new safety measures after shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University established several new safety measures to expand campus safety following the Feb. 13 shooting that killed three students and injured five others.

The university's interim president Teresa K. Woodruff announced on Wednesday, March 1, that the improvements focus on four areas: building access, classroom and door locks, camera coverage expansion and mandatory training.

Here is how the university plans to improve safety in those four areas:

Building access

Starting March 13, most of the buildings on the East Lansing campus will require key card access by students, faculty and staff members from 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. the following day. Officials say accommodations will be made in certain circumstances, such as public events.

Officials say 1,300 classrooms will get an appropriate lock system that lets instructors secure classrooms while maintaining building and fire code compliance and allowing first responders to enter the areas in an emergency. University officials say their goal to have this measure in place is Fall 2023.

The university will expand upon its 2,000 cameras and include additional cameras throughout the MSU campus, including the academic buildings and Green Light phones, to provide sufficient monitoring. In addition, MSU Police and Public Safety will continue its work on centralizing the oversight of all cameras and security systems.

The university has voluntary active shooting training available, but they will now require students, faculty and staff to complete active violence intruder training. This requirement will start in Fall 2023.

The MSU Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police Marlon Lynch says that part of the response process includes an "after-action evaluation through MSU Police and Public Safety's Emergency Management Division."

In addition, the university will request an external, third-party review of its response to the shooting. The recommendations they receive will be available for the public to see.

"Our security portfolio is multifaceted, and we're constantly evaluating improvements and changes — seen and unseen — that strengthen safety on campus," said Lynch. "The actions we've outlined today, combined with internal and external reviews, position our university to be safer, more secure and better prepared into the future."