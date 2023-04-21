Michigan State University breaks ground on new multicultural center

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University broke ground Friday on a new multicultural center on campus.

The university says the 34,000-square-foot facility will be a diverse and equitable space to serve the Spartan community.

Friday's groundbreaking ceremony was hosted by interim president Teresa Woodruff and other school leaders.

The building is at the corner of North Shaw and Farm Lane and will be the university's first free-standing multicultural center. Features include an outdoor amphitheater, a dreamer center and a collaboration space.

The project will cost nearly $38 million and is expected to be completed by fall 2024.