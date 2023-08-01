Michigan State University announced no classes on 1-year anniversary of mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University announced that classes will be canceled on Feb. 13, 2024, one year after the deadly mass shooting.

In a letter on Tuesday, interim President Teresa Woodruff says the university will plan for a remembrance event that day, and the campus will be open for support to students. Classes will resume on Feb. 14, with assignments and exams due on Feb. 15.

Woodruff says Berkey Hall will be available for faculty, staff, graduate students, and support staff with existing offices this fall. Students and employees are not required to reenter the hall and can seek alternatives for the fall. Classes in Berkey Hall is expected to resume in the spring following renovations.

Woodruff says the university will work to create a memorial for the students killed in the shooting. MSU plans to create a group that will "define an inclusive process for gathering input through the fall semester, and more information will be shared in the coming months about ways to engage and provide feedback."

"Spartans are defined by their commitment to support and look out for one another in service of the common good. I am grateful to be part of such a special and caring community and, together, we will continue our journey toward an environment that is safe, welcoming and supportive for all," Woodruff said.