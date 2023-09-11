Michigan State students react to Mel Tucker allegations

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As Michigan State students went to class on Monday, many were talking about the suspension of Mel Tucker, the university's head football coach.

Many were upset and disgusted with the third-year head coach after allegations that he sexually harassed activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy during a phone call last year. He was suspended less than 24 hours after the allegations became public on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Tucker will be away from the team indefinitely as the investigation continues.

Here are some of the reactions MSU students had to the allegations:

"I just think it's kind of gross," said MSU sophomore Jilian Roberts.

"I'm sick of it," said MSU sophomore Joseph Philbin.

"It really just sucks to hear," said MSU sophomore Rylan Tornga.

MSU students went to class with disbelief that more sexual harassment allegations were brought to light by school employees.

"This step to place Mel Tucker on an unpaid leave is equally necessary and appropriate for today's circumstances," said MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff. "These actions are not taken lightly."

Woodruff and other school leaders said the investigation dates back to December 2022, when the complaint was filed.

According to the USA Today report, Tracy said Tucker sexually harassed her multiple times.

CBS News Detroit typically does not identify people who allege sexual harassment, but Tracy's story went public, so we chose to identify her.

Tracy was invited to speak to the team multiple times about her journey and was an honorary captain for the 2021 spring game.

"I don't have an opinion other than that it's just disgusting to think about," said Roberts.

"We need change," said Philbin. "We need to start taking this seriously. We need more programs to help those affected."

"If something happens to you, say something," said Tornga. "That's why these problems get worse. People hear about it and don't say anything, and they let it keep happening."

Tornga isn't alone in that thought. Several students on MSU's campus said it's crucial people speak up.

"It's not something you joke about or even lie about," said Philbin. "I hope I think he is out of here for good."

This Title IX investigation is ongoing, and a hearing scheduled for Oct. 5 will determine if Tucker violated the school's sexual harassment policy.

Secondary coach Harlon Barnett will serve as the acting coach, with former head coach Mark Dantonio named associate head coach to assist him.