Michigan State Police will be out in force for Memorial Day weekend

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 24, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Buckle up or pay up.

That's the message from Michigan State Police as we head toward Memorial Day weekend.

Michigan State Police First Lieutenant Mike Shaw says that officers will put off all non-essential report writing and investigative follow-up to put more officers on the streets for the "Click It Or Ticket" effort.

The officers will be staged in construction zones and high-traffic areas, looking for drivers who aren't wearing their seatbelts, along with other violations.

Shaw says the goal is to have zero fatal crashes across the Detroit District through the weekend.

The National Safety Council (NSC) estimates that 469 people may die on U.S. roads this Memorial Day holiday.

The extra patrols will be on the streets through Memorial Day as part of what is being dubbed Operation C.A.R.E weekend.