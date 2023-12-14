MSP: Trooper shot, suspect killed after shooting in Bridgeport Township

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 14, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 14, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 14, 2023

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 51-year-old man died after being shot by officers on Dec. 13, Michigan State Police said.

The shooting happened on a sidewalk on Dixie Highway near California Street around 3:30 p.m.

Officers were trying to arrest the suspect on multiple felony warrants when he ran away, investigators said.

The suspect took out a firearm and threatened the officers, authorities said.

Officers fired their weapons to stop the threat, investigators said.

The suspect was treated on scene for his injuries but later died, police said.

A trooper was shot and has serious injuries, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment and is currently listed in stable condition, according to authorities.

Once the investigation is completed, the report will be sent to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office for review.