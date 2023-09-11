Michigan State Police trooper saves man from heroin overdose

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan State Police trooper is being recognized after saving a man from overdosing on heroin last week.

At about 7:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, Trooper Burnside, with the MSP Houghton Lake Post, responded to a report of an overdose at a residence in Kalkaska County.

The caller told state police that her brother had overdosed on heroin.

When Burnside arrived at the scene, the man was lying on the ground outside the residence.

"The man displayed agonal breathing and was not responsive when Tpr. Burnside spoke to him," said Michigan State Police. "Tpr. Burnside immediately began conducting sternum rubs on him with no effect. Based on his training, experience, and information received from the caller, Tpr. Burnside administered one dose of Narcan."

Once the Narcan was administered, the man immediately opened his eyes and took a deep breath.

The man regained consciousness and was eventually able to have a conversation with the trooper.

Burnside monitored the man's health until EMS arrived. He was able to speak with the man again at the hospital, and the man thanked him for saving his life.