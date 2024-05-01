Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan State Police trooper saves 2-year-old from drowning

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Stellantis revenue falls, concerns over "water wars" at Michigan high schools and more top stories
Stellantis revenue falls, concerns over "water wars" at Michigan high schools and more top stories 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan State Police trooper saved a 2-year-old from drowning in Rose City Monday afternoon.

Trooper Tanner Harrison and his partner were in the area on another call when they received a call at about 4:50 p.m. on April 29 regarding a 2-year-old drowning victim in a backyard koi pond. 

When they arrived, Harrison found a family member performing CPR. The child was unresponsive.

State police say Harrison took over and provided chest compressions, back blows and rescue breathing until the 2-year-old began breathing. 

EMS took the child to a local hospital, and state police say the child is expected to make a full recovery.

Michigan State Police is reminding residents to be "extra vigilant" when children are around water and said learning infant CPR is a critical tool during emergencies. 

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics and entertainment.

First published on May 1, 2024 / 8:34 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.