Michigan State Police trooper saves 2-year-old from drowning

Stellantis revenue falls, concerns over "water wars" at Michigan high schools and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan State Police trooper saved a 2-year-old from drowning in Rose City Monday afternoon.

Trooper Tanner Harrison and his partner were in the area on another call when they received a call at about 4:50 p.m. on April 29 regarding a 2-year-old drowning victim in a backyard koi pond.

When they arrived, Harrison found a family member performing CPR. The child was unresponsive.

State police say Harrison took over and provided chest compressions, back blows and rescue breathing until the 2-year-old began breathing.

EMS took the child to a local hospital, and state police say the child is expected to make a full recovery.

Michigan State Police is reminding residents to be "extra vigilant" when children are around water and said learning infant CPR is a critical tool during emergencies.