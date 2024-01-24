Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan State Police trooper fatally struck by vehicle during traffic stop

/ AP

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 24, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 24, 2024 04:01

A Michigan State Police trooper was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday night while conducting a traffic stop, authorities said.

The trooper made the the stop on Interstate 75 in Saginaw County when he was hit, according to the State Police. He died at a hospital.

His name and additional details were not immediately released.

First published on January 24, 2024 / 10:24 PM EST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.