Michigan State Police trooper fatally struck by vehicle during traffic stop

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 24, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 24, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 24, 2024

A Michigan State Police trooper was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday night while conducting a traffic stop, authorities said.

The trooper made the the stop on Interstate 75 in Saginaw County when he was hit, according to the State Police. He died at a hospital.

His name and additional details were not immediately released.