Michigan State Police trooper fatally struck by vehicle during traffic stop
A Michigan State Police trooper was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday night while conducting a traffic stop, authorities said.
The trooper made the the stop on Interstate 75 in Saginaw County when he was hit, according to the State Police. He died at a hospital.
His name and additional details were not immediately released.
