Michigan State Police look for tips to solve nearly 55-year-old cold case

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 21, 2023

OSCODA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A cold case team has been formed to solve the 1969 disappearance of Patricia Spencer, 16, and Pamela Hobley, 15.

The team consists of Michigan State Police West Branch Post detectives and the Oscoda Township Police Department.

The girls went missing on Oct. 31, 1969, Michigan State Police said.

They were last seen together walking from Oscoda High School about 2 p.m. eastbound on East River Road, police said.

The girls may have been skipping school, according to authorities.

Spencer is described by police as White, between 5'3" and 5'5", about 125 pounds with long blond hair, and blue eyes.

She was wearing a tweed or brown plaid skirt, brown sweater, grey and green plaid jacket, and brown shoes with thick heels, police said.

Hobley is described by police as White, between 5'6" and 5'8", about 110 pounds with long brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was wearing a white fur coat with brown fur trim, a brown and white plaid skirt, white cotton knee socks, and chunky shoes, police said.

Anyone with information can call 989-724-8055 or 989-402-7190.

