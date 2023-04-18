Michigan State Police testing service that texts residents after calling 911

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are testing a service that will send residents in different parts of the state text message updates after they call 911.

The pilot program will involve the Lansing and Marshall posts and includes residents in Eaton, Branch, Calhoun and St. Joseph counties. It will be evaluated after being tested for 90 days.

After 90 days, MSP will decide if this technology should be purchased for all posts across the state.

In addition, MSP is the first state-level agency in the United States to test this text messaging technology.

Here's how it works:

If a resident in one of the pilot program counties calls 911 from a mobile device to request police response and a trooper is dispatched, the resident will receive a text message alerting them that a trooper is on the way. If a trooper is delayed due to other priority calls, the resident will receive updates via text messages.

After the trooper responds and the incident is concluded, residents will receive another text message within 24 hours asking them to take a short satisfaction survey.

State police say they will use feedback from the survey for the following to:

Recognize good customer service

Provide insight for improvements

Guide decision making

In addition, positive feedback will be shared with employees to recognize their service and boost morale.

Surveys are only for feedback and should not be used to report a crime, according to MSP.