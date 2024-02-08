Michigan State Police seize 16 firearms, 29 pounds of cannabis and others drugs in Lenawee County raid
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police seized 16 firearms and several various drugs in a raid in Lenawee County on Tuesday.
On Feb. 6, Michigan State Police detectives conducted a search warrant on a residence, and during the search, they seized 16 firearms, 29 pounds of marijuana, 12 ounces of cocaine, distribution amounts of LSD and psilocybin.
Detectives sent additional suspected narcotics to the MSP Forensic Laboratory for analysis.
A suspect was arrested and detectives are pursuing felony charges with the prosecutor's office.
Authorities will not release the suspect's identity until they have been arraigned.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.