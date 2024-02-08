Watch CBS News
Michigan State Police seize 16 firearms, 29 pounds of cannabis and others drugs in Lenawee County raid

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police seized 16 firearms and several various drugs in a raid in Lenawee County on Tuesday. 

On Feb. 6, Michigan State Police detectives conducted a search warrant on a residence, and during the search, they seized 16 firearms, 29 pounds of marijuana, 12 ounces of cocaine, distribution amounts of LSD and psilocybin.   

lenawee-county-msp-rhino-gun-and-drug-bust.jpg
Michigan State Police detectives seized 16 guns, 29 pounds of cannabis and other drugs during a raid at a Lenawee County residence on Tuesday. Michigan State Police

Detectives sent additional suspected narcotics to the MSP Forensic Laboratory for analysis. 

A suspect was arrested and detectives are pursuing felony charges with the prosecutor's office. 

Authorities will not release the suspect's identity until they have been arraigned.

