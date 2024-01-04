Watch CBS News
Michigan State Police search for suspect after firefighter critically injured in hit-and-run

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are searching for a suspect after a firefighter was hit by a car and sustained critical injuries. 

The incident happened at 1:55 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1 on eastbound US-10 near I-75. 

State police say a Monitor Township firefighter was hit by a blue 2019 Chevrolet Colorado pickup. 

The vehicle will have front-end damage, according to MSP. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Michigan State Police TriCity Post at 989-495-5555.

January 4, 2024

