Michigan State Police search for suspect after firefighter critically injured in hit-and-run

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 4, 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are searching for a suspect after a firefighter was hit by a car and sustained critical injuries.

The incident happened at 1:55 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1 on eastbound US-10 near I-75.

State police say a Monitor Township firefighter was hit by a blue 2019 Chevrolet Colorado pickup.

The vehicle will have front-end damage, according to MSP.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Michigan State Police TriCity Post at 989-495-5555.