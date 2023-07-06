MSP reports 135 crashes, 24 DUI arrests in Metro Detroit during Fourth of July weekend
(CBS DETROIT) - With the Fourth of July celebrations ending, Michigan State Police on Wednesday released preliminary results for its Operation CARE.
MSP from the Second District reported 135 crashes (zero fatal crashes) and 24 arrests for driving under the influence between June 30 and July 4. MSP also issued more than 650 citations and 659 warnings that include:
- 15 violation of basic speed law citations
- 3 careless driving citations
- 305 speeding citations
- 39 speed in construction zone citations
- 43 seatbelt citations
