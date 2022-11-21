Michigan State Police, Kroger team up to feed 200 families

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police (MSP) and Kroger have teamed up to give away 200 Thanksgiving meals to families across central and southeast Michigan.

"We are especially grateful to Kroger for providing Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of Michigan families in need," said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. "Community service is an important part of our mission, and our troopers look forward to safely delivering these meals each year."

Starting Monday, meals provided by Kroger will be given to families identified by MSP Community Service troopers with help from local schools and organizations. Each meal donation will feed a family of 4-6 and includes a turkey and traditional sides.

"At Kroger we are committed to ending hunger in the communities in which we live and serve. Our goal to donate three billion meals by 2025 with our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan takes partnerships across the state to achieve," said Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs head of Midwest region for The Kroger Co. "Over the past five years, we have been able to donate more than 900 Thanksgiving dinners to families in need with our Michigan State Police collaboration. We are thankful to our partners at MSP for helping us identify families in need during the Thanksgiving Season and look forward to another year helping to provide hope during the holiday season. Much like the MSP, we are committed to serving our neighbors and building strong bonds with the community."

Participating MSP posts include Lansing, Jackson, Monroe, Brighton, Metro North, Metro South, Flint, Lapeer and Tri-City.

"The MSP is one of the finest law enforcement agencies in the nation and their commitment to going above and beyond for the communities they serve is commendable," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "This year, they are coming together to provide Thanksgiving dinners to 200 families in Central and Southeast Michigan, and I am proud of them for continuing their mission of public service. I will continue working with anyone to ensure the MSP have the resources they need to effectively protect and serve our communities."