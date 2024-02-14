Michigan State Police investigating fatal Jackson County crash
(CBS DETROIT) - State police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Jackson County Tuesday evening.
Troopers from the Jackson Post responded to Hague Avenue near Crouch Road in Liberty Township after receiving a report of a serious, single-vehicle crash.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a 30-year-old from Onondaga driving an SUV lost control of the vehicle and overturned.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
State police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
