Michigan State Police investigates shooting incident on Southfield Freeway

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating a shooting following a vehicle crash Monday on the Southfield Freeway.

According to Michigan State Police, the incident happened northbound M-39 at McNichols. Police say family members of one of the drivers involved in the crash arrived at the scene when a third party drove by and fired shots.

Police say no one was struck, and the shooting was not random or a road rage incident.

The suspect's vehicle has since been located; however, no one has been arrested.

MSP says the shooting is being investigated by the Freeway Investigative Support Team.

First published on July 24, 2023 / 11:19 PM

