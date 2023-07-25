Michigan State Police investigates shooting incident on Southfield Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating a shooting following a vehicle crash Monday on the Southfield Freeway.

According to Michigan State Police, the incident happened northbound M-39 at McNichols. Police say family members of one of the drivers involved in the crash arrived at the scene when a third party drove by and fired shots.

Police say no one was struck, and the shooting was not random or a road rage incident.

The suspect's vehicle has since been located; however, no one has been arrested.

MSP says the shooting is being investigated by the Freeway Investigative Support Team.