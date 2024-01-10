Watch CBS News
Michigan State Police investigate I-75 vehicle crash involving trooper, prisoner

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a trooper and a prisoner were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Oakland County.

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, on northbound Interstate 75 near Clarkston. Police say the freeway is closed at Sashabaw until further notice.

MSP says the trooper was conducting a traffic stop and arrested a driver for suspect drunk driving. The suspect was put in the front seat passenger side with handcuffs.

Police say a 16-year-old driving a Dodge Durango drifted onto the shoulder of the freeway and struck the patrol car, causing the trooper's vehicle to push into the drunk-driving suspect's car.

The trooper and suspect were taken to a hospital for lacerations and a possible broken arm.

"We are very fortunate that the injuries in this crash were not more serious, or even fatal. The one message we can take from this crash is to wear your seatbelt when in the car. It will save your life," MSP. Lt. Mike Shaw said in a social media post.

