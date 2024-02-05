Michigan State Police give out 100 tickets during operation held in memory of fallen trooper Joel Popp

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police troopers gave out 100 tickets during an operation held in memory of fallen trooper Joel Popp.

Operation Guardian Angel was conducted by Metro South Post troopers from 7 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Troopers focused on offenses that cause the most crashes in the Metro Detroit area, including failing to move over for emergency vehicles.

This operation was carried out in honor of Popp, 39, who was hit and killed by a vehicle last month as he was out of his vehicle conducting a traffic stop.

Joel Popp Michigan State Police

Troopers gave out 100 tickets during this operation for a variety of driving offenses, including speeding, hands-free violations, unbelted children, not using a seatbelt, having no driver's license and driving on a suspended license.

State police say 40 tickets were given out for failing to move over for an emergency vehicle.