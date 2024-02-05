Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan State Police give out 100 tickets during operation held in memory of fallen trooper Joel Popp

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 5, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 5, 2024 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police troopers gave out 100 tickets during an operation held in memory of fallen trooper Joel Popp. 

Operation Guardian Angel was conducted by Metro South Post troopers from 7 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Feb. 3. 

Troopers focused on offenses that cause the most crashes in the Metro Detroit area, including failing to move over for emergency vehicles. 

This operation was carried out in honor of Popp, 39, who was hit and killed by a vehicle last month as he was out of his vehicle conducting a traffic stop. 

Tpr. Joel Popp
Joel Popp Michigan State Police

Troopers gave out 100 tickets during this operation for a variety of driving offenses, including speeding, hands-free violations, unbelted children, not using a seatbelt, having no driver's license and driving on a suspended license. 

State police say 40 tickets were given out for failing to move over for an emergency vehicle. 

Sara Powers
sarapowers-final-june2022-caf-4849.jpg

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics, entertainment and historical events for our "This Day in History" series.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 11:08 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.