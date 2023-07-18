Michigan State Police competing for "Best Looking Cruiser"

(CBS DETROIT) - Does Michigan State Police have the best-looking cruiser? Well, that's up to the votes.

MSP announced Monday it is competing in the 2023 "Best Looking Cruiser" contest, going up against 44 other states that submitted entries. Last year's winner was Kentucky State Police.

This year's MSP photo featured a Chevy Tahoe and a Huey Helicopter, which the agency says "showcases our commitment to serving Michiganders from both the roads and the sky."

It’s time to cast your vote for the MSP in "Best Looking Cruiser" contest!



This year’s photo, featuring a Chevy Tahoe and a Huey helicopter, showcases our commitment to serving Michiganders from both the roads and the sky.



Vote once per device here: https://t.co/LLxZln5mHo pic.twitter.com/uFoGpWio2h — Michigan State Police (@MichStatePolice) July 17, 2023

The contest is managed by the American Association of State Troopers.

"The contest began as a friendly competition between the state agencies and is proving to be a fun and engaging way to allow our state's community members to support and interact with law enforcement in a positive manner," according to the association's website.

Voting opened Monday and will run through noon on July 31. Click here to vote.