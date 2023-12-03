Michigan State Police car towed after Detroit driver hits it

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan State Police car was hit by a Detroit resident driving too fast in Roseville.

A police officer was parked on the left shoulder of I-696 and was out of his vehicle investigating a crash on Dec. 3 around 3 p.m.

The 80-year-old resident was driving a Ford Ranger, westbound I-696, and was driving too fast when they lost control, driving onto the left shoulder, and sideswiping the patrol vehicle, MSP said.

No one was hurt and the patrol car was towed.

The at-fault driver was cited and released from the scene.